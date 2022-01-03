Borneman To Run Baltimore Station

Steve Borneman has been hired as General Manager of Times-Shamrock Communications’ classic rock station in Baltimore, WZBA/100.7 The Bay. Borneman replaces Jefferson Ward who announced his retirement in September 2021.

“We had a strong field of candidates who were very interested in leading WZBA forward,” said Jim Lewandowski, CEO. “Steve wanted the opportunity to come back and work with a company that embraces a family culture, empowers managers to create compelling content and drive revenue through creative marketing concepts and strong client relationships.”

Borneman served as GM of Times-Shamrock’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton radio stations from 2014 to 2016 before becoming COO for Pamal Broadcasting where he had oversight of Pamal’s 23 radio stations.