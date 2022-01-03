Line-Up Shake-Up Chattanooga

WJTT-FM is adjusting the line-up in the new year. The Brewer Media station changes involve current and new hire personalities.

Longtime Midday host Eric “The Voice” Foster is moving to the Afternoon Drive. Joining WJTT FM in Middays is Ash Nicole, coming to the station from KISS FM 98.5 in Myrtle Beach.

Some of the changes also involve sister station WMPZ-FM. Keith Landecker, longtime WJTT FM Afternoon Drive personality, moves to Afternoon Drive on The All New G93 – WMPZ FM where he will be joined by current WMPZ FM Midday host Magic. Meanwhile, “Crankin” Tony Rankin takes over the Midday time slot on G93 – WMPZ.