After 43 years in radio, Pamal Media Kingston, New York Station Manager Don Verity is retiring. A life-long Hudson Valley resident, Verity started on the air on WEOK in 1979 and transitioned into sales and marketing at WPDH in 1980.

He was the VP/GM for Dutchess Communications, launched Q92 (WRNQ) and WKIP in1989, was the GSM for Clear Channel Hudson Valley (WRWD/WBWZ) from 1998-2004 and Station Manager for Pamal for WBPM/WGHQ/WBNR/WLNA in Kingston from 2007 until today.