Three Into WBT HoF

John Stokes, Bob Lacey, and Jim Szoke will be inducted into the WBT Radio Hall of Fame. The ceremony is set for the station’s 100th Anniversary ceremony on April 9, 2022.

John Stokes joined WBT in September of 1987 as the station’s News Director. For over thirty years, Stokes anchored the news in morning drive.

Bob Lacey began his career at WBT in 1972. Soon after, he began hosting the groundbreaking night-time talk show, “Lacey Listens.” Three years later, he was promoted to host mornings.

Jim Szoke joined the station in 1986 and later became the station’s Sports Director. Szoke is the only member of the 100th Anniversary class still actively on the air.