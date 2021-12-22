IBA New Board Members

The Independent Broadcasters Association has elected four new members its Board of Directors. The new board members will serve for a three-year term.

The new Board members are Tom Burns, Owner, Technicom & Sauk Valley Broadcasting; Gary Berkowitz, President, Berkowitz Broadcast Consulting; Steve Clendenin, Owner & General Manager, WHGM-AM/FM; and Jim Jacobs, President, Radio Richmond, LLC.

“The IBA is committed to having a Board that is representative of its members and elected by the members. Every year, one-third of the Board turns over to keep fresh ideas flowing,” said Ron Stone, Executive Director. “No existing Board member may serve more than one three-year term. This is our first election since the IBA was formed in April 2020, and we had over a dozen candidates that accepted nomination to fill the four open seats.”