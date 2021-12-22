WCCM Unveils All Female Line-Up

LatinX 103.7 FM-WCCM Boston is offering an all-female programming line-up. The Costa Media station in the first station in the market to be led by female-only talent in all their prime-time slots.

The WCCM LatinX all-star cast starts with Boston’s AM with Selena Medea; followed by El Show de Chiquibaby. The one-of-a-kind early afternoon Community Show Entérate con Omayra Martinez and then Hablando Claro con Ana María Caraballo.

“We are very proud to bring to Boston’s airwaves something that has never been done before, and we couldn’t be any more excited to show our support to these talented personalities,” said José M. Villafañe, Managing Partner, Costa Media Boston. “We are certain that this all-star group of female radio hosts will keep Boston listeners tuned-in all day long with their very unique and engaging shows.