The CEO Transition

It’s been an honor and a privilege working with broadcasters over the past 12 years. Those are the words of retiring NAB CEO Gordon Smith in this video message to broadcasters as he passes the torch to incoming CEO Curtis Legeyt. Smith said, “My heart will always be as a broadcaster.”

Legeyt goes on to say that the NAB will continue its fight against big tech and to continue to add both Republican and Democratic supporters to the Local Radio Freedom Act.

Smith will be transitioning into an advisory roll with the NAB.