WBBM Names Next Morning Drive Anchor

Audacy names Cisco Cotto morning drive anchor for WBBM Newsradio as of January 3rd. Cotto originally joined the station as a street reporter and fill-in anchor, later moving to midday anchoring and host of the WBBM noon business hour. He succeeds Pat Cassidy, who recently announced his retirement.

“We are excited to welcome Cisco into morning drive,” said Rachel Williamson, Regional President and Market Manager, Audacy Chicago. “He has proven to be a true professional and teammate for the last seven years both reporting and anchoring on WBBM. Not only does he bring a bright energy, but is a great communicator and strong journalist – the perfect combination as Chicagoans wake up each morning.”

“Pat and Felicia spent many years as voices Chicagoans trusted to wake them up with all of the most important stories to start their day,” said Cotto. “I’ll work hard to maintain what they built. Thanks to Ron Gleason, Greg Solk, and Rachel Williamson for trusting me with such an important show on this great station. I look forward to continuing to be a small part of the award-winning news team on WBBM for many years to come.”

