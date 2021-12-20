WTOP Top Biller in 2020

With $62 million in revenue in 2020, Hubbard Radio’s WTOP in Washington, DC was by far the top billing radio station in 2020, according to new data from BIA Advisory Services.

iHeartMedia’s KISS-FM in Los Angeles was next at $38.9 million.

See the rankings from the past 12 years HERE.

Hubbard DC Market Manager Joel Oxley tells Radio Ink, “I never fail to be impressed by our Director of Sales, Matt Mills, and his team. They truly have become marketing partners to our clients to deliver them results whether that be radio, digital or Federal solutions. I am beyond proud and thankful for all of them, our entire staff and Hubbard for making us so successful.”

Here are the top ten billers for 2020 according to BIA:

#1) WTOP – $62 Million – News – Washington DC (Hubbard)

#2) KIIS-FM – $38.9 Million – Los Angeles (iHeartMedia)

#3) WLTW-FM – $30.8 Million – New York (iHeartMedia)

#4) WSB-AM – $30 Million – Atlanta (Cox Media Group)

#5) WBBM-AM – $29.7 Million – Chicago – (Audacy)

#6) WBZ-FM – $29.6 Million – Boston – (Beasley)

#7) KBIG-FM – $29.35 Million – Los Angeles (iHearmedia)

#8) WHTZ-FM – $29.3 Million – New York (iHeartMedia)

#9) WINS-AM – $28.1 Million – New York (Audacy)

#10) WFAN – $28 Million – New York (Audacy)