Fox Radio News correspondent Jared Halpern has been elected Chairman of the Radio and Television Correspondents’ Association. Halpern has been a member of the RTCA since 2010.

He will begin serving a two-year term on the committee in 2022 where he will be the Vice Chairman in 2022 and the Chairman in 2023.

For the past two years Halpern has served on the Executive Committee as Treasurer.