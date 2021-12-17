Beasley’s BEN-FM Banks Thousands

Beasley Media Group’s 95.7 BEN FM 10th annual Adopt A Family Radio-thon raised $9,270. Funds collected during the event assisted more than 1000 Philadelphia area families.

“Our 10th Annual 95.7 BEN FM Adopt A Family Radiothon! As cheesy as it sounds, the day completely warmed my heart… again,” said Kristen Herrmann, Morning Host/PD. “The generosity of our listening audience continues to amaze me. Thanks so much to Volunteers of America Delaware Valley and 6ABC for partnering with us again this year. I’m already looking forward to the Adopt A Family Radiothon 2022.”

“The generosity of this station and of the listeners in the Greater Philadelphia region has been transformative for the last ten years. We could not do what we do in bringing holiday gifts to those less fortunate without the Ben FM Adopt A Family Radiothon,” said Daniel Lombardo, President/CEO, Volunteers of America Delaware Valley.