ABC Audio Year End Offerings

ABC Audio has a full slate of end of year programming for affiliates to choose from. Four long-form programs, eight short-form news series and a country music special are being offered.

The four long-form programs focus on the biggest news reports, interviews and moments over the last year. The eight short-form series cover COVID-19, sports, entertainment, politics and more.

The country music special is hosted by country star Walker Hayes and highlights country music’s top hits and moments from 2021, and features interviews and music.

