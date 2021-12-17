New Year, New Faces V-103

Beginning January 3, 2022 ‘The Big Tigger Morning Show’ on WVEE-FM in Atlanta will have two new co-hosts. Ms. Pat Williams and Shamea Morton will join host Big Tigger.

“We’re excited about the addition of two local superstars to our weekday morning show alongside Big Tigger,” said Rick Caffey, SVP/MM, Audacy Atlanta. “Their personalities and style, coupled with their connection to our city will bring a fun and unique layer to the show.”

“I’m happy to be joining ‘The Big Tigger Morning Show’ with him and Shamea,” said Williams. “As an Atlanta native born at Grady in the basement and raised on Fairstreet Bottom, I never thought I would one day be co-hosting on V-103. When you put it out in the universe the universe will give it back to you.”

“I grew up in this city listening to this station and I am indebted to sharing my love for the people, the community and the culture on this iconic brand with these two legends,” said Morton.