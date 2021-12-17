A Radiothon Record For Beasley

Beasley Media Group Fayetteville’s WKML and Sunny 94.3 WAZZ raised $208,751 during the 35th Annual 2021 St. Jude Country Cares Event. The two-day radiothon total set a record.

“Our team showed just how much they care for these amazing children and families this year, and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” said Tee Gentry, Regional OM. “The mission of St. Jude is near and dear to all our hearts, and it’s an honor to be able to give a record amount on behalf of our amazing listening family.”

“We are so thankful for a longtime partner like WKML and for the Fayetteville community for their dedication to the kids of St. Jude,” said Anastasia Bowden, St. Jude spokesperson.