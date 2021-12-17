Sunny Fundraising Results In Houston

The fifth annual SUNNY 99.1 KODA-FM St. Jude Radiothon raised over $335,000 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. iHeartMedia Houston also hosted the St. Jude Houston Golf Classic, adding $356,000 to the pot.

“Fundraisers like ours help families to never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food,” said Marc Sherman, SVP Programming. “All a family should worry about is helping their child live. We are grateful for our donors, listeners and sponsors.”

Since 2013, iHeartMedia Houston has raised over $3.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.