Nearly $380K From iHeart Seattle For The Tally

iHeartMedia Seattle’s 95.7 The Jet’s 19th annual Bender’s One Big Give, a 13-hour radiothon, raised over $379,000 to benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital. Bender has raised over $17.1 million to benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital.

“We have the greatest audience in the world,” said Bender, morning show host for 95.7 The Jet. “While we are still in the middle of the pandemic and surrounded by financial uncertainty, our listeners came through again – 19 radiothons and they still amaze me. We saw an increase of almost 40% over last year’s locked down event in studio. It felt so good to be back in person to hear the phones ringing again. There’s no better sound. This community continues to do everything it can to prop each other up and it always shows its true colors during radiothon.”

“Seattle Children’s is so grateful for Jodi & Bender and the exciting return of an in-person ‘One Big Give!’,” Said Michele Smith, former Seattle Children’s Foundation Trustee. “Every year we are blessed with amazing community support inspired by amazing patient and family stories brought to life by Jodi & Bender. We want to say thank you to the iHeartMedia Seattle team, listeners, volunteers and sponsors for helping the hospital continue the ability to provide hope, care and cures to all Pacific Northwest kids regardless of financial circumstance.”