iHeartMedia Washington, D.C’s WASH-FM raised over $588,000 for Children’s National Hospital during their 97.1 WASH-FM For Kids Radiothon on December 16 and 17,, 2021.

L-R: The 97.1 WASH-FM Team – Colleen Trimer (Promotions Director), Jenni Chase (On-Air), Sabrina Conte (On-Air), Chilli Amar (On-Air), Toby Knapp (On-Air), Jim McKenna (Creative Director) and Jill Kempton (Program Director)