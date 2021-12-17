Open House Party Promotions

Two members of United Stations Media Networks weekend program ‘Open House Party’ have been given expanded roles. Saturday Host Kannon has been promoted to Brand Manager and Sunday host Joe Breezy has been named Music/Industry Relations Director.

“Open House Party is the most highly regarded brand in Top 40 radio, and the future of the program couldn’t be in better hands than the combination of Kannon and Joe Breezy,” said Andy Denemark, EVP/Programming. “Those two guys, along with Producer Bill Powell, do a great job upholding the long-standing reputation of the show. They’ve also energized the program and everyone who is exposed to it. It’s a killer team.”

Kannon will continue to host the ‘OHP Uncut’ podcast.