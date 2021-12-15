KYW Newstudies Program

KYW Newsradio Philadelphia has wrapped up its 54th consecutive Newstudies program. The program gives a group of high schoolers a chance to learn about interviewing, writing, ethics in journalism and digital media.

“For decades, Newstudies has allowed our talented staff to share their expertise with the next generation of journalists,” said David Yadgaroff, SVP/MM, Audacy Philadelphia. “KYW Newsradio’s tradition of fair, credible, local journalism is a tremendous learning opportunity for these students, and we were thrilled to see and hear their passion.”

At a weekend graduation ceremony Sara Bishop was awarded the Richard Monetti Scholarship by Brand Manager Alex Silverman. The scholarship is named for a Newstudies graduate killed in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, and honors a student whose work demonstrates overall excellence.