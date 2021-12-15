Emmis Dismissed From Lawsuit

It appears Emmis was incorrectly named in the lawsuit that was filed in Federal Court back in November regarding The Smart Oil & Gas Radio Show.

The suit claims Plummer was a fraud and the radio stations airing his show should have known that and should be held liable.

The suit said the syndicated show, hosted by Mark Plummer, aired on stations owned by iHeart, Audacy and Emmis. And, it aired on SiriusXM.

There are no records showing that when Emmis owned stations it aired the show and the court removed Emmis from the lawsuit.