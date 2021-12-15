New Country 93.1 (WDRQ-FM) Detroit will present the New Country Cares Concert to benefit DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan. The concert, featuring Midland and Parmalee, is set for January 26, 2022.

“We are proud to partner with New Country 93.1 for this exciting entertainment event. I want to thank the station and their loyal listeners for their support,” said Kathy Donovan, CEO, DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan. “The donations from this concert will make a difference in the lives of children and families that depend on us.”

New Country 93.1 is giving away hundreds of tickets to the benefit concert through a daily contest on-air and on-line. The station is asking all concert attendees to make a monetary donation to the hospital, on-line or in-person the night of the concert or online at: