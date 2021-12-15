Chicago Radiothon Raises $675K

The “Lurie Children’s Hospital Radiothon” added more than $675,000 to support patients and families at the Chicago hospital. iHeartMedia Chicago’s 93.9 LITE and ROCK 95 FIVE, Chicago’s Rock Station carried the 13 hour event last week.

“The iHeartMedia Chicago team, listeners, advertisers and the Chicagoland community continue to come through in support of Lurie Children’s,” said Matt Scarano, President of iHeartMedia Chicago. “The 93.9 LITE FM and ROCK 95.5 annual radiothon donations make an immeasurable impact in lives of Lurie Children’s patients and families both locally and nationally.”

Chicago’s on-air personalities Melissa Forman, Producer Jim, Robin Rock, Mick Lee, Delilah, Angi Taylor, Abe Kanan, Walt Flakus, Klinger and Maria Palmer encouraged listeners to call or donate online to help fuel research, support families and provide much-needed care to children in the community.

“The Radiothon is a cherished Lurie Children’s tradition, and we are thrilled for this opportunity to highlight the resilience and joy we see in our patients, as well as the expertise and compassion of our providers,” said Dr. Tom Shanley, Lurie Children’s President & CEO.