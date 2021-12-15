La Raza Raises $435,000

KRZZ-FM recently held its 13th annual Radiothon for kids. The San Francisco Bay area station two-day event raised money and awareness for UCSF Children’s Hospitals. Over the past 13 years KRZZ has generated more than $6.5 million dollars for the hospital.

“The KRZZ audience always delivers when they are challenged to support this wonderful cause. We have expected lower numbers considering the pandemic and economic climate from the last two years; however, they have come through in spades, proving again and again that they have the back of kids in need no matter their own circumstances,” said Christian De La Cruz, VP/GM.