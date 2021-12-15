Hospital Windfall $196,000

Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C. will benefit from the $196,000 raised during the “Radiotón de Children’s National”. Audacy’s El Zol 107.9 (WLZL-FM) aired the 14th annual radiothon.

“It’s amazing to witness our station unite with our listeners to help make a difference for our community and give to our neighbors in need,” said Ivy Savoy-Smith, SVP/MM, Audacy Washington D.C. “Events like these are when radio’s unique power of local connection is on full display.”

“Radiotón de Children’s National” was broadcast live on Friday, December 10. Throughout the event, programming featured interviews with patients and staff from Children’s National Hospital, who shared stories of inspiration and hope, as well as calls from listeners.