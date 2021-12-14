El Dorado Exec Pens Book

Christopher Fleming, Executive Vice President of El Dorado Broadcasters, has written a book on selling radio. “Yes….I’m A Salesman: You Can Be Too” draws on his 20 plus years selling time.

“I have been writing on this topic for the better part of fifteen years,” said Fleming. “There is a stark difference between those that just write about it and those that actually do it, every week. If you are selling anything, and we all are, this book is for you.”

El Dorado owns seven radio stations in Victor Valley, California and three radio stations in Yuma, Arizona. Fleming is the GM of the stations.

