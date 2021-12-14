This is What Happens When You Win A Marconi

Frito & Katy are leaving Bryan Broadcasting’s KNDE-FM in College Station, Texas for an unknown top 30 market. They made the announcement on their show Monday. GM Ben Downs tells Radio Ink, “This is what happens when your morning show team wins a Marconi award.”

The duo told listeners Monday morning that they are moving on together in a top 30 market, which they are not yet at liberty to disclose. They did get permission from their new employer to announce their departure but not to announce where they’re going. Their final show with Bryan Broadcasting will be December 31.

Since starting in August 2013, Frito and Katy have won eight Best of the Brazos Valley “Best Radio Personality” awards, the 2021 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) award for small market personality, the 2018 and 2021 Marconi’s for CHR (contemporary hit radio) station of the year, and the 2017 Marconi for small market radio station of the year.

Frito, who has also been Bryan Broadcasting’s director of operations, and Katy, who has been Candy 95’s program director, have also been responsible for three NAB Crystal Awards for public service (2012, 2016, and 2019) and the 2021 NAB Leadership Foundation’s “Celebration of Service to America” award for local community service.



You can listen to the morning team make the announcement to their listeners HERE.