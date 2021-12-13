Audacy Richmond Raises $670,000

“36-Hours for Kids Radiothon” in Richmond, VA benefits Children’s Hospital of Richmond (CHoR) at VCU. Big 98.5 (WRXL-HD2), Newsradio WRVA (WRVA-AM/WTVR-HD2), Q94 (WRVQ-FM), Mix 98.1 (WTVR-FM) and 106.5 The Beat (WBTJ-FM); all took part in the event.

“For the past ten years, the ‘36 Hours for Kids Radiothon’ has helped to raise money to support CHoR and the families and children they serve in the Richmond community,” said Bennett Zier, SVP/MM, Audacy Virginia. “It’s truly a special experience to bring our friends and our generous neighbors together for the children.”

The event initially raised more than $335,000 through pledges, cash, sponsorships and sustained giving. Funds were matched and tripled in some hours to reach the final total and will be directed to support the construction of the Wonder Tower, CHoR’s new home for inpatient and emergency care.