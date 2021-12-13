Cumulus is Cookin With Cash

Cumulus Dallas/Fort Worth radio stations KSCS-FM and KPLX-FM raised $630,000 for Cook Children’s, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in Fort Worth, in a successful two-day Country for the Kids Radiothon.

The stations created a satellite studio for the Radiothon in the Cumulus Dallas studios in order to have the on-air talent broadcast together, as visitors are not permitted at Cook Children’s due to on-going COVID-19 concerns. The stations utilized video streaming platforms to interview hospital patients, their families, and staff who were at the hospital or their homes during the broadcast. The stations also used their respective social media platforms to gain additional donations and live-streamed the entire two-day broadcast on their Facebook pages.

Mike Preston, Program Director, KSCS-FM and KPLX-FM, said: “Our North Texas listeners once again have stepped up and supported Cook Children’s beyond our wildest dreams. This event is a perfect example of the power of local radio—two local radio stations, in fact, working together with the audience for the greater good.”

2021 marks the eighth Cook Children’s Radiothon broadcast for KSCS and the second Cook Children’s Radiothon broadcast for KPLX. Cumulus Dallas/Fort Worth has raised more than $2,330,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital during their eight-year partnership.

Money raised through the Country Cares for Kids Radiothon will be used to fund the areas where the need is greatest at Cook Children’s. This includes, but is not limited to, the daily care of patients and their families, enhancement of programs, and investing in innovative equipment that is up-to-date with the latest advances in medicine and technology.