Haskins Joins NY Festivals Board

Dylan Haskins, the Commissioning Executive for Podcasts for BBC Sounds & BBC Radio 5 Live, has been selected for the New York Festivals® Radio Awards Advisory Board. Haskins is the 14th member of the prestigious New York Festivals Radio Awards Advisory Board.

The Board is a brain trust of executives comprised of some of the Radio industry’s most respected content creators and broadcast leaders from around the globe. These thought-leaders generously provide NYF’s Radio Awards with ongoing knowledge of emerging trends, critical industry insights, and a global perspective.

“It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to help shape and advise the awards during such an exciting period of evolution in audio creativity, innovation, investment and audience habits,” said Haskins. “As a commissioner for a public service broadcaster, it’s also a time of challenge and competition from new commercial players but, in my experience, this is leading us all to be more ambitious, to go bigger on what makes us distinctive and to experiment and collaborate more where there are shared aims.”