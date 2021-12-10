Cape Cod Radio Employee Shot Dead

50-year old Eric Christensen is dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the head according to several reports coming out of the Cape Cod area. He worked in the promotions department for Cape Cod Radio.

The district attorney told NBC Boston that Christensen was shot to death in his kitchen, and a bullet hole could be seen through his back window.

A neighbor told the station that police were looking for the gun Wednesday night and all Thursday. Christensen lived in a home where he was renting a room to another man.

No arrests have been made.