Audacy Teaming Up With Hard Rock

A multi-faceted partnership has been worked out between Audacy and Hard Rock International. The joint venture includes theater space, festivals and cafe events.

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Hard Rock International,” said David Field, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Audacy. “The collaboration brings together two organizations that support music, artists and powerful fan experiences. We are excited to dive into the full slate of projects we will bring to life together.”

“Hard Rock and Audacy are brands synonymous with world class entertainment and music,” said Jim Allen, Chairman, Hard Rock International and Chief Executive Officer, Seminole Gaming. “This collaboration will translate into a powerful entertainment offering for music fans by two brands who know how to do it best.”

In addition, in Spring 2022, Hard Rock Hotels will debut a new flagship property on Music Row, just outside of Times Square. Within the hotel will be a uniquely integrated Audacy Live state-of-the-art performance studio and entertainment hub.