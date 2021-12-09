MMA Boxing Show On BetQL

The BetQL/Audacy relationship continues to grow with a new MMA boxing show featuring two Audacy hosts. “Tapped Out” will air Saturday evenings starting December 11.

Co-hosted by Brendan Tobin, morning show host on 790 AM The Ticket (WAXY-AM) in Miami, and Sean Levine, host on 610 Sports Radio (KCSP-AM) in Kansas City, the program will help bettors set their card for the biggest fights in combat sports.

“We’re excited to introduce a new sports vertical to our portfolio of sports audio content with the launch of ‘Tapped Out’ and connect with the rapidly growing combat sports fanbase,” said Matthew Volk, VP Sports, Audacy. “From the best angles on the main event to finding the fight with the best value, this show will make sure listeners are informed, entertained and well equipped for everything on that week’s top cards.”