The Rise Guys In The Big Easy

“The Rise Guys” are coming to Bayou 95.7 (WKBU-FM) in New Orleans. The addition of the show December 20 moves morning show host John Osterlind to Audacy sister station WWL (WWL-AM/FM) in 2022.

“We are beyond thrilled to add ‘The Rise Guys’ to the Bayou Krewe,” said Kevin Cassidy, SVP/MMA. “Mattman, Nine, Fatboy and Paige are tailor made for New Orleans. We look forward to expanding their loyal fan base to an even larger footprint.”

The show is also heard on sister stations 93.3 The Planet (WTPT-FM) in Greenville and Rock 105 (WRXR-FM) in Chattanooga.