Audacy Fully Embracing Sports Gambling

With more states approving sports gambling, and Audacy’s specialty in sports radio, the company has flipped two signals to a format that focuses on betting. One is in Rochester, the other in Memphis.

Sports gambling is expected to be a big advertising category for radio as more states approve sports gambling.

WROC-FM/AM in Rochester NY is now 95.7 The Fan. The station has tossed the ESPN label and is now affiliated with CBS Sports Radio and BetQL Network programming.

The Bet 790 AM (WMC-AM) debuted in Memphis Wednesday with the station carrying a full slate of BetQL Network and CBS Sports Radio programming.

“Since launching in January 2020, the BetQL Network has given listeners a destination to obtain quality sports betting information and entertainment, while making them smarter, more well-equipped bettors in the process,” said Dan Barron, SVP/MM, Audacy Memphis. “We’re thrilled to add that rolodex of content to our portfolio here in Memphis.”

“In line with our company’s expansive position as leaders in sports audio, we’re delighted to enhance our sports content offering through the launch of The Fan Rochester,” said Sue Munn, SVP/MM Audacy Rochester. “Powered by widely recognizable BetQL and CBS Sports Radio programming, this station will give our local listeners more premier content from some of our brightest talent.”

The station will continue to air local programming including “One Bills Live” and “The Sports Bar with Danger and Battaglia,” as well as simulcasts of sister station 96.5 WCMF’s (WCMF-FM) flagship play-by-play coverage of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres.