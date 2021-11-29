DeDe Adds Chicago Market

As of January 1st, Compass Media Networks syndicated DeDe in The Morning will be heard on Crawford Broadcasting’s WPWX in Chicago. It’s the first time the show has entered the #3 market in the country.

“We are ready for DeDe in the Morning to take over the Windy City and welcome her as the first lady of Chicago radio.” said Ruben Cornejo, General Sales Manager.

Jay Alan, Program Director for Power 92 states: “We’re so excited to have DeDe wake-up Chicago on Power 92, her whole vibe and feel is what the city and morning radio has been missing… Plus, she’s a woman and we all know that women run the world.”

DeDe McGuire adds “Get Ready Chicago. We are going to take over the Streets with fun and laughter every morning…Welcome Power 92 to DeDe Nation.”

Compass Media Networks officially launched DeDe in the Mornings in partnership with Service Broadcasting K104 in Dallas, TX in July 2018. The show is now heard in 60 markets including Dallas, Chicago, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, New Haven, Austin, and Oklahoma City.