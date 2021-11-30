Can You Push a Shopping Cart 32 Miles?

Seven Mountains Media in Selinsgrove/Bloomsburg, PA raised enough money to provide over 45,000 meals for those in need in Central Pennsylvania. Morning host, Lura Good, pushed a shopping cart 32 miles, from Selinsgrove, PA to Bloomsburg, PA, to raise awareness and funds to benefit the Central PA Food Bank.

“I am so thankful and grateful for the outpouring of generosity from our community, whose donations will put healthy and nutritious meals into the lives of those experiencing food insecurity across Central Pennsylvania through the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. Throughout the 32 miles I felt an outpouring of love, support and donations! It was incredible. I am also grateful to Weis Markets, W&L Subaru and Susquehanna Valley RV for helping begin a tradition of annual fund and food raising. The event could not have happened without their support. The impact that the Walk for Hunger will have on our local community today, tomorrow and into the future is hopeful and significant. Being able to put a healthy meal on the table is a basic need that will now happen for thousands of individuals because of the generosity of our sponsors and all of the donations received throughout the walk.” Hanna Morning Host Lura Good

“For it being our first year and truly not knowing what to expect… to say that we’re thrilled is an understatement. Our 45,321 meal total breaks down to 1,416 meals donated per mile walked on the 32 mile adventure. The generosity of our listeners throughout Central Pennsylvania is incredible and is proven time and time again

Central PA Food Bank Executive Director Joe Arthur: “We are incredibly thankful to everyone involved in Lura’s Walk For Hunger. The outpouring of support from central Pennsylvanians has given the food bank a strong start to this holiday season and shows how this annual effort can play a role in building resiliency in our communities, helping to end hunger before it starts.”

