Roomate Arrested in O’Leary Death

More details are coming out about the death of former Detroit Rock DJ John O’Leary. Several local reports out of Detroit say O’Leary was found dead Sunday, under his back porch buried under sheets, shingles and a wheelbarrow. Police say foul play and a roommate has been arrested.

The roommate has not been identified as of this morning and he’s expected to be in court today.

Fox 2 is reporting that police went to O’Leary’s home earlier in the week looking for him when friends reported he was missing meeting and not returning calls. However, it wasn’t until Sunday, when they returned to the home to do a welfare check, that they found O’Leary buried in the backyard.

O’Leary was 68. He worked at WWWW (W4), WABX, WLLZ, and most recently at WCSX all in Detroit. He also worked in Windsor, Ontario at CIMX (89X), WIQB Ann Arbor and at WILS-FM Lansing, MI. He was a voice-over talent at Babo Productions and the Radio X Network..