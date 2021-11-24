AWM Launches Mentoring Program

The Alliance for Women in Media is launching a new virtual mentoring program called AWM Connects aimed at connecting young professionals with senior level executives in radio, TV and digital media.

The event will be held on December 15th from 12-1pm ET. Mentees interested in participating in this inaugural program should apply by December 1st.

Mentors will be members of the AWM and AWM Foundation Board of Directors as well as high-level executives specifically selected to match up with the mentees that apply for the program.

“The Alliance for Women in Media has been connecting, educating and recognizing women in all forms of media for 70 years and this is the next opportunity to fulfill our important mission,” said Becky Brooks, president of AWM. “We strongly encourage up and coming women in radio, television and digital medias to apply for an opportunity to experience this unique mentoring program and stay engaged with AWM as we move into the next 70 years.”