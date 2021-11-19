Radio Host Teamed With Bookie

American Affiliate has added sports betting radio host Matt Perrault and bookmaker Dave Sharapan to the line-up. The duo will co-host The Bostonian vs The Book.

“Dave and I could not be more excited to get started, and we feel like Props.com is the perfect platform for the new show,” said Perrault, who will also serve as American Affiliate Director of New Media.

“I made my first bet on Super Bowl Ten with my dad. The Steelers won, but didn’t cover,” said Sharapan. “Sports have been a big part of my life since. The business is amazing. Every day, every game, the line tells a story. It’s fun to talk about it.”

The new sports betting livestream and podcast will be available on Props.com . The show will focus on sports betting entertainment, education and picks content.