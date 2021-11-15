NPR Book Editor Dies at 46

Petra Mayer, the books editor on NPR’s Culture desk, died on Saturday from what’s believed to be a pulmonary embolism.

Prior to joining the NPR Books team in 2012, she was an associate producer and director for All Things Considered on weekends, and also spent time as a production assistant for Morning Edition and Weekend Edition Saturday.

Mayer first landed at NPR as an engineering assistant in 1994, while attending Amherst College. In 1997, she briefly joined Boston’s NPR member station WBUR as a news writer. But she found her way back to NPR in 2000, after earning a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and spending two years as an audio editor at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.