Long-time KEXP Executive Director Stepping Down

Seattle-based nonprofit music station KEXP has announced that its longtime Executive Director Tom Mara will officially leave the helm on June 30, 2022, after 31 years of service. Tom will assist the Board of Directors with an executive search for new leadership.

Mara said it’s been an honor to serve the KEXP community over the past three decades. “I am deeply proud of the growth, heart, and commitment of our staff and supporters who always put music and mission first. I am also eternally grateful for the musicians who inspire and heal us – they are the connective tissue between our communities. With the organization in a strong position programmatically and financially, and with the knowledge that the future of KEXP is in excellent hands, I look forward to supporting the station in new ways in the coming years. And I am excited to watch the future become written with a new generation of leadership.”

KEXP Board President, Jill Singh commented, “Tom has made the decision to transition out of this role at a time when the station’s listenership, influence and financial support are at an all-time high. That’s a beautiful gift, one that puts us in the best possible position to identify the station’s next leader. We are so grateful for Tom’s years of service to KEXP. We look forward to celebrating his service and legacy alongside KEXP’s 50th anniversary in 2022.”