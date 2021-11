NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith will present his farewell State of the Industry Address, Wednesday, November 10. The Marconi Radio Awards will also be presented as part of the event.

The Marconi Awards will be hosted by Angela Yee, co-host of ‘The Breakfast Club’.

The event will be streamed live at 2 PM EST, November 10 at NAB.org/watch and available on-demand on NABAmplify.com