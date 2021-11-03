The Bongino Drama Just Got More Interesting

Even though affiliates were told conservative talker Dan Bongino had chosen to be off the air this week, they were alerted he would be live today. He then went on the air, on stations owned by the company he’s fighting with, and said he was starting a fund to help the employees that same company fired.

In the first hour of the radio show, Bongino said, “I’m going to create a fund for these Cumulus employees who were let go in a pathetic and disturbing fashion. I’m going to highlight their stories and I’m going to put $250,000 of my own money in that fund. That’ll be the start. We’ll take care of as many Cumulus employees as we can.”

Regarding the fight with Cumulus, Bongino said negotiations are still going on and there’s been some movement there. “Hopefully I’ll have an announcement about what Westwood and Cumulus is doing.”

He went on to berate the radio industry and other talk radio hosts. “Behind the scenes in this business, there are a lot of jealous, envious people, and that’s putting it mildly because I’m trying to be nice. A lot of them are largely concerned about where they’re going to get their next million bucks or their next radio contract, and not really concerned about conservative stuff. And where I could have really used their support here, while I was out here dangling on my own, fighting this vaccine mandate at this company, many of them decided to go to the left wing media to try to shut me up.”

Earlier in the day, after he recorded his podcast and we believe before the radio show, Bongino hosted an “emergency press conference” on Facebook on what appeared to be his phone, where he accused “a bunch of conservative radio hosts” of leaking to the media that he has lost their support on his stand against a vaccine mandate.

Bongino pulled no punches. He attacked the other conservative hosts, some who hold the same time slot as he does (noon to 3), although he didn’t name names. He said they are going to the media to try to discredit him and get his affiliates to drop him and add them. He accused the other syndication companies of calling him a troublemaker and telling the PDs their hosts will not say anything about the mandate.

Bongino said he is a troublemaker and will be a troublemaker until the day he goes six feet under.

Bongino also said that if he wanted to get out of his contract with Cumulus, he has a provision for that in his contract.

We reached out to Cumuls/Westwood One but did not hear back.

Bongino himself has lymphoma, and is vaccinated.

Watch the entire video HERE.