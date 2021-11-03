Sports Betting Just Got Bigger

iHeartMedia and DraftKings have agreed to a multi-year strategic relationship, making DraftKings the official odds supplier for iHeartMedia’s broadcast, digital, podcast and social platforms. Content development and cross platform interactive games could result from the agreement.

“We continue to build new sports content and DraftKings is an ideal partner as we expand and innovate,” said Greg Ashlock, CEO of iHeartMedia’s Multiplatform Group. “DraftKings is a premier sports technology and entertainment company that provides millions of customers with the best in real-money gaming products along with exceptional safety and security through various responsible gaming measures.”

“Customer engagement remains a primary focus for DraftKings, and this latest agreement with iHeartMedia amplifies our reach immensely to a dedicated audience that spans more than 160 markets across the country,” said Matt Kalish, Co-founder and President, DraftKings North America. “Analytically tapping into iHeart’s coveted listenership while powering authentic betting content is a landmark moment for both organizations and precursor to new possibilities in media innovation.”

The agreement will enable DraftKings to co-create and distribute long-form content with iHeartMedia. The companies will collaborate around a wide range of possible content development opportunities; and will also collaborate on a number of possible experiential opportunities for listeners and fans including providing cross platform interactive games.