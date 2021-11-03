Key Reps Radio’s Fresh Eyes

The radio consultancy partnership of Dave Paulus and John Shomby will be working with Key Networks. The agreement with ‘Radio’s Fresh Eyes’ will have Key Networks offering the service to stations for cash or barter.

“When we started Key Networks, the goal was to be associated with the biggest brands and best in class product and people. Radio’s Fresh Eyes checks all the boxes, and I couldn’t be happier to be working with Dave and John on this project,” said Dennis Green, CRO, Key Networks. “They are consummate professionals who know all facets of the business and provide the leadership your station needs to win.”

“We know the cash challenges many broadcasters are currently experiencing and our partnership with Key Networks allows our broadcast partners to utilize our team, without a cash outlay,” said Paulus.

“We know this will be a good way for our prospective clients to get the management and leadership assistance they need coming out of this pandemic and working toward the future,” said Shomby.

‘Radio’s Fresh Eyes’ was launched in October with the radio vets counting on their combined 70 years experience to aid radio groups of all sizes. The consultancy is based in Hampton Roads, Virginia.