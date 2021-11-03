Media Vet Joins Summit Springfield

SummitMedia has hired Paul Windisch as General Sales Manager for its Springfield market which includes KSGF, KRVI, KTTS and KSPW. The one-time Market Manager for Clear Channel has 25 years experience in media under his belt.

Windisch said, “It’s clear Summit Media embodies these same principles, recognizing their people are their most important asset. I feel incredibly blessed and excited to join this company.”

Before joining SummitMedia, Windisch owned a consulting company called Freedom Consulting. From 2011 to 2018, Paul served as the General Manager of Koplar Communications and helped launch FOX 5 KRBK. Prior to his work in television, Windisch served as Market Manager for Clear Channel Radio.

“Paul has roots in our community, a successful track record of helping businesses grow and the ability to lead our sales organization through an ever-changing business environment,” says Janelle Moffett, President, SummitMedia Springfield. “Paul is the perfect person to lead our sales team and we’re fortunate to welcome him to the SummitMedia team.”

“We are very excited for Paul to join Janelle and her outstanding Springfield Team,” says Carl Parmer, SummitMedia CEO.

Windisch, a Springfield, MO resident, and graduate of Missouri State University, has been heavily involved in the community over the years, serving on the board of directors for Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, March of Dimes, and the Good Dads organization.