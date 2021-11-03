New Deal For Hawkeye

Cumulus has signed a new long-term agreement with Country Radio Hall of Famer Mark “Hawkeye” Louis, longtime morning show host on Dallas country radio station KSCS-FM. Louis hosts the show with 10-year station veteran Michelle Rodriguez.

Louis has been heard on the station since 1988. He is a member of the Country Radio Hall of Fame and the Texas Radio Hall of Fame. He was honored by the Academy of Country Music as On-Air Personality of the Year and the show was recently nominated for the 2021 Marconi Awards Major Market Personality of the Year. Louis is an active supporter of the DFW community through his work for Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, Cook Children’s, and Cook Children’s summer camp for kids living with cancer, Camp Sanguinity. He is also Chairman of the non-profit BMW Dallas Marathon.

Mike Preston, Program Director, KSCS/KPLX, said: “It’s a joy to listen to the magic that Hawkeye and Michelle create every morning on New Country 96.3. Our audience will be in good hands for years to come with the legendary Hawkeye in the Morning show!”

Mark “Hawkeye” Louis commented: “It’s been a great year at KSCS and I’m excited for the future. Cumulus has made a commitment to local talent. We added station veteran Michelle Rodriguez to the show this past year and she took us to a new level of success. We have six stations in our Dallas cluster and all of them have local morning shows – two of which were nominated for Marconi Awards. Is there another radio cluster in America that can say all that?”