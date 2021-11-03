Butler Making His MARC

MARC Radio, broadcast veteran Jerry Butler has been promoted to Market Manager. Butler will handle a mixed format bag consisting of eight stations in the Gainesville/Ocala market.

“Jerry Butler is an impressive mix of on-air talent, industry knowledge, experience and most importantly, results,” said Dave Cobb, EVP. “Despite the economic challenges of the past year, Jerry has navigated our stations and inspired our local sales team to record-breaking sales. He’s earned this promotion and we can’t wait to see what he accomplishes next at MARC.”

“My cause has always been economic empowerment,” said Butler. “MARC Radio has assembled a team of passionate broadcasters who share our commitment to quality and growth. It’s an honor to grow with this incredible company.