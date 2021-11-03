Starr Moves to Omaha

SummitMedia has named Victor Starr the new director of programming and operations for the company’s Omaha cluster which includes KXSP-AM, KQCH-FM, KKCD-FM, KSRZ-FM and KEZO-FM. Starr will also program KQCH.

Most recently, Starr was the brand manager for Audacy/Entercom’s KQKS-FM and HD2 in Denver.

“Victor’s vast background and experience make him the perfect individual to lead our programming team,” said Market President Rick Parrish. “His leadership will help the continuing growth of each of our stations, with our audiences and our overall ratings.”

“I am very excited to join a fantastic team in Omaha! The brands are great, the team is top notch and I am ready to help take the cluster to the next level of success,” Starr added. “A huge thank you to Rick Thomas, Randy Chase and Rick Parrish for this amazing opportunity.”