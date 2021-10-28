Tony Coles Joins BBBSA

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America has named Tony Coles to its board. Coles is iHeartMedia’s Division President of Metro Markets and President of the Black Information Network.

“When I think about the impact mentors have played in my life, I am grateful for those who poured into me and encouraged me to achieve the goals I set for myself—personally and professionally,” said Coles. “I am excited to join a powerful board of committed individuals who are focused on making sure the next generation is equipped and prepared for life.”

“We are thrilled to have Tony join the board as we work to advance greater equity and access to mentorship experiences for all young people across the nation,” said Ken Burdick, BBBSA National Board Chair. “He has already been a wonderful ambassador for the organization and his continued commitment will inspire, educate and empower more support for our mission.”